No new gas exploration licences in Manx waters to be issued
No new licences for the extraction of hydrocarbons from the Isle of Man's territorial waters will be issued after Tynwald backed the move.
Manx firm Crogga currently has permission for gas exploration in an area off Maughold Head.
Joney Faragher MHK had asked politicians to back a ban on any extraction in Manx seas.
But Chief Minister Alfred Cannan argued for a change in government policy over the issuing of new licences instead.
Crogga's licence to allow seismic surveys, which was originally granted in October 2018, was extended until 2024 in May.
The firm said gas extraction could create hundreds of millions of pounds per year in revenue for the Manx government.
'Focus on renewables'
However, climate campaigners have said any potential extraction in future would be at odds with the island's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Manx Labour Party Leader Ms Faragher said the focus should be on renewable energy rather than "taking a big gamble on a sales pitch from a dying industry".
It was "hard to believe" that any Tynwald member would "consider taking this economic and reputational gamble", she added.
But, Mr Cannan said voting against gas extraction would "create significant uncertainty about the authenticity of the licence that has been issued", which had been approved "fully in conjunction with the law".
Commenting on his amendment, he said: "What we do here is offer a pragmatic way forward that accords with our focus on renewables, but also acknowledges the pragmatism, I think, of the decision that we have already made."
Tynwald members also backed a further amendment to the motion, which tasks the Council of Ministers with reviewing the island's Petroleum Act 1986, and reporting back with recommendations by the end of January.
