Isle of Man's Great Laxey Wheel should be turning by September
The Great Laxey Wheel should be turning again by early September, Manx National Heritage (MNH) has confirmed.
The Victorian landmark has been out of action since September 2020 due to structural faults and rotting timbers.
Repair work on the wheel casing started in January and it was hoped it would be completed in time for the TT Races in June.
When asked about the delay in Tynwald, Tim Johnston MHK said it was "really important we do this properly".
He agreed the conservation and repair work should not be rushed, and said the scaffolding currently covering the landmark would be removed "imminently".
The work has cost between £560,000 and £650,000 so far and the full refurbishment of the wheel would continue for another six years at least, he added.
Built in 1854, the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel is the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world.
Known as the Lady Isabella, the wheel was originally used in mining and last underwent major repairs in 1985.
An MNH spokeswoman said: "It will be incredibly rewarding to see both local residents and visitors climbing the wheel's staircase and seeing her turning once again."
