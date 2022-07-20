Review of harms caused by illegal drugs on Isle of Man to start
A review into the harms caused by illegal drugs on the Isle of Man is set to begin, the justice and home affairs minister has confirmed.
Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald the study will look at how common drug use was on the island, with a particular focus on cannabis.
The research will look at how families and the healthcare and judicial systems are impacted.
The review will be used to inform the island's drugs policy in the future.
Liverpool John Moores University's Public Health Institute has been appointed to carry out the study, with a final report due to be compiled by September 2023.
Options for changes to the island's drug policies will be brought before Tynwald in January the following year.
'Complicated issue'
The Department of Home Affairs was tasked with conducting the review by Tynwald members following a debate in June last year.
As part of the review, island residents will be asked for their thoughts on alternatives to punishment for possession offences.
The document will also include the findings other reviews that have looked at law changes, including decriminalisation, in other countries.
Funding of £120,000 from the island's seized asset fund has been set aside for the project.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the review would help the authorities "fully understand the situation here".
"It is still a complicated issue, but I hope this will give us a clear view on both the criminal, societal and health impacts of drug use on our island," she said.
"This review is vital to start to enable us to have the data, to properly inform a wider debate on drugs policy."
