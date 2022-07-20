Covid: Autumn booster jabs for Manx over-50s
- Published
People over the age of 50 and those in at-risk groups on the Isle of Man are to be offered another Covid booster vaccine in autumn, the health minister has said.
The announcement follows the latest advice from vaccine advisers in the UK.
Some vulnerable islanders will also be offered a seasonal flu jab to help top up their protection in the colder months.
It follows the roll out of spring boosters to the over-75s.
Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper urged people to take up the offer of an additional dose, saying vaccinations had been the island's "key defence" against the virus "allowing us to return to a more normal way of life".
He said: "Having both vaccines will help create a shield against both of these viruses, and help to protect health and care services by reducing demand."
Full details of the autumn booster campaign will be confirmed later this year, and people have been asked not to contact the 111 helpline about appointments until then.
The flu jab will again be offered to adults aged 50, those in at-risk groups and children and young people from pre-school to year nine.
