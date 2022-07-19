Tim Crookall: Isle of Man enterprise minister resigns from post
The Isle of Man's enterprise minister has resigned from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, the government has confirmed.
Tim Crookall took up the role just over a month ago as part of a mini-reshuffle following David Ashford standing down.
Mr Crookall said he had taken the decision with a "heavy heart" but could not "continue to play an effective part in this Council of Ministers team".
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has now taken on the enterprise portfolio.
First elected to the House of Keys in 2006, Mr Crookall was elevated to the Legislative Council in 2015 before first stepping away from politics in February 2020.
During his time in office he served as Minister for Community Culture and Leisure, and Education and Children.
Following his re-election to the House of Keys at September's general election, he was appointed minister for the Department of Infrastructure, before moving to the Department for Enterprise in mid-June.
'Candour and assistance'
In a statement, Mr Crookall said: "It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to step down from the Council of Ministers, and therefore my role as Minister for Enterprise.
"I am proud of the work we have done together in developing the Island Plan and more recently the Economic Strategy.
"Sadly however I have reached the conclusion that I cannot continue to play an effective part in this Council of Ministers team."
Thanking Mr Crookall for his work in government, Mr Cannan said he was "sad" to see him leave the Council of Ministers.
"His depth and breadth of political experience has been invaluable and I have appreciated his candour and assistance in shaping both the Island Plan and the Economic Strategy," he said.
"I have assumed the role of Enterprise Minister for the time being."
