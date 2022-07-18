Office skills classes launched on Isle of Man to help unemployed
Free training courses to equip unemployed people on the Isle of Man with office skills have been launched by the Manx employment services team.
The training, which is accredited by the British Computer Society, aims to develop basic digital literacy and online safety knowledge.
The courses are based at the newly-refurbished Nivison House in Douglas.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said it would empower people "through the ability to find skilled jobs".
"While the team's focus is on developing the individual, their work will have an important effect more broadly on the island's economy by expanding the talent pool from which businesses can select staff," he added.
Additional training in photocopying, scanning and laminating and the importance of an effective telephone technique are also available.
'Extremely satisfying'
The courses, which are designed to help those who are unemployed or in low-income occupations to upgrade their skills, are available to beginners or those aiming to brush up on the latest skills sought by employers.
The training is free but everyone who signs up must have access to a PC or laptop with Microsoft Office.
IT training manager at the island's employment services, Susannah Howard-Snowden, said the initiative was "extremely satisfying" to be part of because it allowed people to "be in a position to apply for jobs which may have previously seemed out of reach".
