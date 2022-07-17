Manx counselling services given funding boost after demand doubled
A charity's counselling services for young people on the Isle of Man has received a funding boost after demand doubled this year.
Relate has been awarded a £24,000 grant by the Manx Lottery Trust to "enrich" its services.
The charity offers free confidential one-to-one counselling sessions to people aged between 10 and 25.
Trustee Thelma Lomax said it was important for young people to "know they have support on hand"
The charity offers both relationship and family counselling to couples, and help for young people dealing with issues at school or with their parents, including coping with divorce.
'Crucial work'
Ms Lomax said: "The service is completely confidential so that a young person can speak confidently and will be encouraged to talk about their feelings and explore and begin to understand why they feel the way they do.
"Relate Isle of Man is hugely grateful for the support of the Manx Lottery Trust, without which we would not be in a position to enrich the services we offer."
While new counsellors can start after an initial six months' training, it takes three years to become fully qualified.
Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust Sarah Kelly said the charity carried out "crucial work" on the island.
"Additional counselling is undoubtedly useful to help increase service delivery and reduce waiting times for existing and new clients."
