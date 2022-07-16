Cyclist Mark Cavendish to race on home turf in Gran Fondo Isle of Man
Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish is set to race in the Isle of Man's Gran Fondo event.
The 85-mile (137km) route is a qualifying competition for the UCI Gran Fondo World Series final in Italy.
The 37-year-old, who equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins last year, last took part in the event in 2019.
More than 1,000 riders will compete in the race across seven sectors of Manx roads on Saturday and Sunday.
The route largely navigates through closed public roads, including 25% gradients across the island's notoriously hilly landscape.
It begins with a mass roll out from Ramsey's Mooragh Park, after which it heads through 80 miles (128km) of diverse Manx terrain, including forest plantations.
Across both days, five different events will take place on the seven sectors.
The events range from the 0.6 mile (1km) Minisculo Fondo around Mooragh Park on Saturday to the main Gran Fondo itself on Sunday.
There will also be a UCI Individual Time Trial event across 5.6 miles (9km) on a section of the Snaefell Mountain Course.
Racers in the event can qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Series, where the champions are awarded the rainbow jersey.
