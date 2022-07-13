Isle of Man adopts new rules to protect workers from asbestos
- Published
New rules to protect Manx workers from asbestos are to be introduced on the Isle of Man next month.
Employers will be legally obliged to prevent and reduce exposure to the cancer-causing material in the workplace.
Firms planning to remove or work with asbestos products must get a government licence beforehand and get a site inspection.
It comes after Tynwald voted to adopt UK regulations introduced in 2012.
'Unknowingly exposed'
Environment Minister Clare Barber said the legal duty and guidance would protect people's health and allow the government to "better monitor and manage the risks".
It would also ensure people "are not unknowingly exposed to the health risks" if asbestos is found, she added.
There are no Manx laws currently in force which prohibit people from working with asbestos.
The regulations are being introduced by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture for employers, contractors, and those who own non-domestic premises containing asbestos.
Under the changes, employers are duty-bound to have measures in place to limit exposure.
In August the supply of building material which contains asbestos will be banned, while next year those in control of non-domestic premises will be required to identify, manage, and warn workers about the presence of the material.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk