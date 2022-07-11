Isle of Man health unions open ballot on revised two-year pay offer
Health unions in the Isle of Man involved in a long-running dispute over pay have opened a ballot on the latest offer by Manx Care.
The employer made a new 4% offer amid a dispute over pay for 2021-22, which included a 4% increase for 2022-23.
It comes as Manx Care boss Teresa Cope told a Tynwald committee the two-year offer was in line with UK pay awards despite not matching inflation.
The chief executive admitted there was an "ongoing risk of industrial action".
A collection of unions, including Prospect and Unite, have rejected Manx Care's previous offers and pushed for a 15% increase for the 2021-22 year since negotiations began in May last year.
The ballot on the latest proposal will run until 26 July.
'Non-financial benefits'
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said a conciliation process over the 2021-22 offer had "failed" and had been put on hold while Manx Care's two-year deal was considered.
The RCN's membership is being asked to accept or reject the proposal, and whether they would be willing to take strike action if nurses voted against the offer.
The dispute covers the pay of all health and social care staff employed on a Manx Pay Terms and Conditions (MPTC) contract.
Ms Cope told a Tynwald scrutiny committee that the two-year deal was in line with pay awards in the UK NHS.
"We know pay is the top of the list, and we know the difficulties that causes for lower-banded staff", she said, adding that work was also underway to improve "non-financial benefits".
Ms Cope said government plans to move to a three-year funding model for Manx Care could help the public health operator offer three-year pay deals in future, which "could be attractive for staff".
