Manx man jailed after woman's year-long rape ordeal
An "evil and sinister" rapist who subjected his victim to a year of sexual, physical and emotional abuse has been jailed for 11 years.
Christian Lima, 24, was found guilty at a trial of four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault between 2018 and 2019.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Douglas Courthouse the victim had been through "a year of hell".
Police said the sentence reflected Lima's "appalling crimes".
The prosecution told the court he had used various methods of threatening behaviour including "coercion and force" and carried out a "series of rapes".
'No accountability'
A statement from the victim said Lima was "controlling and manipulative" and she had been subjected to "a year of sexual, physical and emotional abuse".
The court heard some of the offences took place while the victim was asleep.
Deemster Cook described him as "evil and sinister" and said his actions were "disgusting", and he had "shown no accountability".
Lima, of no fixed address, was placed on the sex offenders' register, and a number of other orders were passed limiting his actions on his release.
Det Insp John Mitchell said he hoped the sentence would give other victims the "strength and confidence" to come forward.
