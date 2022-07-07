Charity worker petitions to change Manx patient transfer carer rules
A charity worker is calling for Manx Care to consider funding more than one companion to travel with a child transferring to the UK for treatment.
Helen Walmsley from Little Piece of Hope said in some cases two carers or parents were needed during a "stressful time" for patients.
She presented a petition on Tynwald Day calling for an overhaul and a "better method" for offering support.
The BBC has contacted Manx Care for a response.
Ms Walmsley said: "When you have a child going over for an operation and you are there on your own, you need both emotional and logistical support."
'Special assistance'
Patients referred by Manx Care for specialist treatment in the UK are assessed to see if they need special assistance on their trip, with funding available to pay for one companion to accompany them.
The system allows both parents of a child under two to receive travel funding, but over that age support is limited to one parent or carer.
Ms Walmsley said that could be an issue for short appointments as "for eight or nine hours you are in Liverpool trying to find something to do, you haven't got a car, and you have a child who is already ill".
She has suggested those under 16 on the highest rate of disability allowance should automatically be entitled to two parents or carers.
