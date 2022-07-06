Tynwald asked to back changes to Isle of Man low income benefit
New rules will see Manx families required to work more hours to receive low income benefits, if Tynwald approves the change.
Under the plans the minimum work requirements for single parents and couples on employed persons' allowance will increase.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said the changes were fairer than a previously backed plan to up hours.
The support had been revisited due pressures on the economy, he added.
Employers have told the government there are "available hours and jobs right across the board", Dr Allinson said, adding the Treasury would support those who need help finding more work.
More than 1,000 people on the Isle of Man receive employed persons' allowance, which is available to families and disabled people who have low income jobs.
Family impact
Under the Treasury's new rules, the minimum work threshold to qualify for the benefit would go up by 18 hours for couples whose youngest or only child is aged 13 - to 48 hours a week.
Couples will also be able to share hours between them in what Dr Allinson said was a "progressive change".
Parents whose youngest or only child is under 13 would see their minimum work requirement go up from 30 to 32 hours a week, down from an increase to 35 hours in the government's original plan.
Lone parents whose youngest child is aged 13 or over will be required to work a further eight hours a week, up to 24 hours from the current minimum of 16 hours.
Dr Allinson said the Treasury had "modified" the changes given rises in the cost of living and concern from other Tynwald members about the impact on families.
If backed by Tynwald, they are due to take effect from October.
