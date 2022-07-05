Isle of Man: Amnesty held for those who wrongly received Covid aid
- Published
An amnesty period has been announced for people who may have wrongly claimed Covid support from the Manx government to come forward and repay the money.
It will begin on 6 July and last until 4 August, after which firms and individuals who are found to have made fraudulent claims may be prosecuted.
A range of financial assistance schemes were offered during the pandemic.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said those who come forward will be helped with "affordable" repayment terms.
Return funds
He said the amnesty was aimed at giving businesses and the self-employed an opportunity to arrange the repayments of funds they may have claimed by mistake.
Once the period has ended, the Treasury will hold a formal review of all claims made under the Covid support schemes.
These include grants to help businesses and the self-employed during lockdowns pay for staff and premises and recover from the impact of Covid.
They also include schemes targeted at the island's hospitality sector.
As the "most severe period of the pandemic" is now over, there is an "opportunity for reflection", Dr Allinson said.
