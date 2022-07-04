Manx government: 'First of its kind' conference set for September
- Published
The first conference to discuss the Manx government's priorities with the public will take place later this year.
The two-day event will be held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 20 and 21 September, with presentations on areas such as climate change and the economy.
The introduction of an annual government conference was backed by Tynwald in February.
Alfred Cannan, chief minister, said it would allow the public to engage with politicians "on big issues".
Mr Cannan said the "first of its kind" event was aimed at bringing together those with differing views to find "common ground" on policy issues and would "allow differing voices to be heard".
The chief minister, who is set to lead a panel on the reform of government culture, said the public were encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and opinions with elected officials.
The conference will focus on the policy areas set out in the government's five-year Island Plan document and there will be question-and-answer sessions to allow the public to engage with their representatives.
Ministers, Tynwald members, civil servants and guest speakers are due to take part with more details to be revealed closer to the conference, an Isle of Man government spokeswoman said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk