Isle of Man nurses to be balloted over revised pay offer
- Published
Nurses on the Isle of Man are to be balloted over a revised pay offer put forward by Manx Care.
Under the proposed deal, a 4% rise for 2021-22 would remain unchanged, but the previous 2% offer for the following year has been doubled.
About 75% of Royal College of Nursing members on the island rejected the previous deal.
In the fresh ballot, members will also be asked if they would be willing to take any form of industrial action.
A spokeswoman for the union said if that option was supported it would not authorise industrial action but would "inform the next steps".
'Unsafe staffing'
Carmel O'Boyle, chairwoman of the union's North West Regional Board, said although the revised deal was "slightly more encouraging", it was disappointing that Manx Care would "not budge" on its offer for 2021-22.
She said staff had faced uncertainty for months and there was "still a long way to go to meet the original 15% requested".
"In this time staff have seen a cost of living crisis like never before and the demand on services is increasing with unsafe staffing levels," she added.
"The nursing community should not be in a situation where they are trying to deliver compassionate and professional care in the most challenging of conditions."
RCN senior regional officer Mary-Anne Parkinson said: "This should have and could have been a year for nursing staff to be recognised for their skill, expertise, and immense contribution by rewarding them with a pay increase which would also go some way to bridging the staffing gaps by making the Isle of Man an attractive place to come and work."
The ballot will be run between 11 and 26 July.
