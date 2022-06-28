Manx Grand Prix: Call for marshals to sign up for event's return
Volunteers have been urged to come forward and sign up as marshals for the Manx Grand Prix.
The event is set to return to the Mountain course between 21 and 29 August.
The races have been cancelled for the past two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Director of the TT Marshals Association Jane Corlett said the volunteers played a vital role in the running of the event.
Like the TT races, the Grand Prix requires a minimum of 602 marshals around the course for any qualifying or racing sessions to get underway.
People interested in volunteering can now sign up and complete two online training modules.
However, anyone who marshalled at the June TT races does not need to repeat that training.
Ms Corlett said: "We hope to see another positive response of people coming forward to play a vital role in the return of the Manx Grand Prix.
"The association welcomes individuals of all levels of experience.
"Marshalling is a great way to support the island's road racing heritage and also gives the opportunity to learn new skills."
This year's event has been scaled back following the scrapping of the Classic TT races, which had run in tandem with Grand Prix since 2013.
As part of the overhaul, ACU Events Ltd will take over the organisation of the races from the Manx Motor Cycle Club and a new safety management system will be in introduced.
The changes followed a review of the event in 2021.
