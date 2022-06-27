Strategy aims to more than double number of Manx speakers
A new strategy aims to grow the number of Manx Gaelic speakers on the Isle of Man to 5,000 over the next decade.
The plan includes increasing digital resources for learners, raising awareness of the language and promoting the benefits of bilingual learning.
The latest census figures showed about 2,200 people out of the 84,069 living on the island were able to speak, read or write the language.
Education Minister Julie Edge said it "helps bring a deep sense of identity".
"It builds speaking networks and communities, encourages lifelong learning, and contributes to the economy," she said.
"Learning and using our native language can also improve wellbeing and be used to positively promote the Isle of Man on the global stage."
Revival of language
The new Manx Language Strategy 2022-2032 aims to build on a previous five-year plan to continue the revival of the island's native language.
Currently about 1,800 students take Manx lessons across the island's schools.
Other aims outlined in the strategy include a comprehensive strategy for Manx language broadcasting, the coordination of a minority languages webinar, and strengthening links between Manx-speaking organisations.
The strategy involves Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, which brings together representatives from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, Culture Vannin, Manx National Heritage, Manx preschool providers Mooinjer Veggey, and the Manx medium school Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.
