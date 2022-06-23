Pharmacy given first Manx medicinal cannabis dispensing licence
A pharmacy in Onchan has been awarded the Isle of Man's first licence to import and dispense medicinal cannabis products.
Karsons Pharmacy, on Main Road in the village, was selected by the government after a tender process.
The outlet will now run a year-long trial filling private prescriptions for medicinal cannabis products.
The government said the pilot project would assess need and demand for the medications and shape future services.
Medicinal cannabis is not currently available on the Manx NHS and there are no GPs registered to prescribe it.
'Patiently waiting'
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said the awarding of the licence signalled "a step in the right direction for providing access to a safe, legal and robust dispensing service for residents with private prescriptions".
He said the pilot would "ensure we are providing the right service in the right way".
Superintendent pharmacist Mukuna Measuria said: "This is just the beginning of the process in setting up and delivering a safe and effective service for the island.
"We recognise there are patients who have been patiently waiting to access their medication, and together with the department, are striving to establish the service as quickly as possible."
The Department of Health said it hoped the service would be in place before the end of the summer.
