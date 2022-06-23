Isle of Man medicinal cannabis cultivation centre plans submitted
Plans for a multi-million pound medicinal cannabis and science innovation centre on the Isle of Man have been formally submitted.
Peel NRE first unveiled the proposals for the indoor cultivation complex in Braddan in February.
Under the scheme, cannabis and products derived from it would be exported.
Detailed planning permission has now been sought for the first two of six cultivation units and associated infrastructure.
Permission in principle for the remaining units, research buildings and a solar power array has also been sought.
Further detailed applications for those phases of the development will need to be made in future.
The firm behind the project is part of billionaire island resident John Whittaker's Peel Group.
Developers said the overall cost of the project would equate to an investment in the Manx economy of between £90m and £180m, depending on the requirements of those who show an interest in working from the complex.
A consultation about the development showed 73% of the 400 people who responded registered their support for the scheme.
However, some concerns were raised about the location of the site, including fears of increased traffic and the impact on nearby house prices.
Others also expressed concerns that although the development would allow for the cultivation of medicinal cannabis for export, current laws meant the products would not be available to island residents.
The firm's managing director Myles Kitcher said the proposals would help the Isle of Man to "get ahead in a new and exciting industry that will bring many benefits to the island and its people".
