Covid: Isle of Man vaccination bus set to be launched
- Published
A Covid vaccination bus is set to be launched on the Isle of Man to encourage more people to get jabbed.
The bus, which was previously used for patient transfers, will be at various sites across the island from 28 June.
Manx Care said the aim was to encourage those who may find it difficult to access the main vaccination hub in Douglas to come forward.
The latest initiative is in addition to walk-in clinics being offered in Douglas, Peel, Castletown and Ramsey.
The bus will be stationed at Manx Telecom in the Isle of Man Business Park in Braddan on 28 and 30 June, Ham and Egg Terrace car park in Laxey on 4 July, the Co-Operative car park in Crosby on 7 July, and Port St Mary Commissioners car park, opposite the town hall, on 8 July.
Vaccinations will be offered to those over the age of 12 who are eligible for a first, second, third or booster dose.
Anyone aged under the age of 12 must continue to book a vaccination appointment via the 111 helpline.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk