Covid: TT visitors 'likely cause' of quadrupling of Manx cases
A "large influx of people" visiting the Isle of Man for the TT races is the likely reason for a quadrupling of Covid-19 cases on the island, public health officials have said.
An estimated 30,000 people booked to travel to the island for the festival's return between 29 May and 10 June.
Test data showed the seven-day average for daily new cases increased from 21 to 81 in the past week.
The rise was seen across all groups aged between 19 and 80.
A public health surveillance report for the week ending 12 June said the recent increase in coronavirus cases was likely to be the "early effects" of people mixing during the event and recent bank holidays.
It also showed that an ongoing trial of wastewater samples had identified a "significant increase" in the virus for the week beginning on 5 June, which was in line with testing data.
The report also revealed the number of people to have died with Covid has now risen to 108 following an ongoing review of death certificates.
