Isle of Man Airport flights disrupted after security alert
- Published
Several flights to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled after a security alert led to the evacuation of Ronaldsway Airport.
It was triggered by an item in the baggage checking area, with passengers and staff escorted off the site by airport security at about 07:00 BST.
Roads around the terminal building were also temporarily closed by police.
Checks revealed the item was not a threat and the airport reopened at 11:00.
Inbound and outbound morning flights to Liverpool, London, Manchester and Birmingham were cancelled as a result of the incident.
Isle of Man police confirmed the evacuation was necessary to allow a suspicious item to be assessed, and was part of airport safety protocols.
A spokeswoman for Ronaldsway Airport has apologised for the disruption but added: "The safety of passengers, crew and ground staff is of the utmost importance".
