Isle of Man Bee Gees statue to be removed for repairs
- Published
A statue of the music trio the Bee Gees will be temporarily removed from the Isle of Man's capital later this month for repairs, Douglas Council has said.
The bronze depiction of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb was unveiled on the seafront in July 2021.
Council Leader Claire Wells said an inspection had revealed there was "more movement" at the base than expected.
It would now be shipped to Liverpool for additional fixings to be fitted, she added.
The statue will be removed on 23 June and returned a month later.
'Invisible fixings'
The artwork, which cost £170,000, was created by artist Andy Edwards and was commissioned to mark the birthplace of the three Gibb brothers.
Ms Wells said: "A recent inspection has shown that there is more movement at the base than the artist had anticipated, so its removal is to add some additional fixings, which will be invisible once the statue is back in place."
She said the statue was being removed by the foundry that cast them and would not cost the council anything.
"Once the work is completed, they will be back in place in time for the return of the carnival celebrations," she added.
