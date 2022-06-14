Manx government mini-reshuffle as MHK takes on infrastructure role
- Published
A backbench MHK has taken charge of the Department of Infrastructure in a mini-reshuffle within the Isle of Man's Council of Ministers.
Chris Thomas will take on the role after Tim Crookall was moved to head the Department for Enterprise.
It comes after former DfE minister Dr Alex Allinson's move to the Treasury following David Ashford's resignation.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he has confidence in the pair ahead of a "critical" period for the government.
It marks a return to the Council of Ministers for Mr Thomas, who served as Policy and Reform Minister between 2016 and 2020 until he was sacked for voting against the government.
Mr Cannan said he was looking forward to his return, but warned Mr Thomas faced a "significant task".
Mr Thomas said he wanted to ensure the department's focus was "first and foremost on the people who use and pay for our infrastructure".
He will step down as chairman of the Isle of Man Post Office to take up the position, yet will remain chairman of the Housing and Communities Board.
The reshuffle will see Tim Crookall take his fourth ministerial position at the DfE, having previously been in charge of the Community, Culture and Leisure, Education and Children and Infrastructure departments.
He said he was "delighted" to take the job and pledged to deliver "a more focused agency model and to grow our economy".
All ministers have been warned the next 12 months are "critical if we are to leave a future legacy of positive change", Mr Cannan said.
The new appointments were "well equipped to play a key role in this respect", he added.
