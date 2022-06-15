Manx Care call for people to return crutches amid supply shortage
- Published
People on the Isle of Man have been encouraged to hand back crutches they no longer need to Manx Care.
The health provider said it had put out the call in the middle of an international supply shortage of the mobility aids.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said it was difficult to justify sourcing more when there were sets in the community not being used on a daily basis.
The aim was to pass on the crutches for use by other patients, she added.
Drop-off points are being created around the island for the items to be returned.
Lee Derbyshire, Manx Care's lead practitioner for the minor ambulatory care unit, called for crutches that were now "just gathering dust in a cupboard or surplus to requirements" to be handed back.
They can be returned to Ramsey District Cottage Hospital, the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Noble's Hospital and the Western Wellbeing Centre.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk