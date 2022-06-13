Isle of Man Mountain Road reverts to two-way traffic after TT
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has reverted back to two-way traffic following the end of the TT festival.
Vehicles using the road during the fortnight were only permitted to travel in the direction of the course between Ramsey and Douglas.
The annual traffic management measure was first brought in for the 2007 event to reduce the number of head-on collisions on the road.
The TT races saw tens of thousands of visitors travel to the island.
The changes mean a ban on cycling on the road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa has also now been lifted.
The road was shut to all traffic for several hours on Monday for the removal of signage and traffic cones which had been put in place to enforce the one-way system.
