Southern pool's future a 'top community issue' - MHK says
Keeping a public swimming pool open south of the Isle of Man a "top community issue", politicians from the area have said.
It comes amid a government review into all loss-making local authority pools, which received a £300,000 cash boost in March to meet rising fuel costs.
Tim Glover MHK said the Southern Swimming Pool was a "asset" despite its ongoing financial difficulties.
He is one of six Tynwald members calling for its future to be secured.
Like facilities in Peel and Ramsey, the southern pool in Castletown is managed by a joint-local authority board and funded through local rates and a government subvention.
As one of "the oldest of the regional pools", the facility had high maintenance costs, but was "well used" by school children as well as older residents for leisure and health benefits, Mr Glover said.
A group of MHKs from the constituencies of Rushen and Arbory Castletown and Malew, as well as MLCs Rob Mercer and Diane Kelsey, have issued a statement calling for it to be maintained until a replacement facility can be built.
It warns that the group of Tynwald members will not support government budgets which do not include a replacement pool within wider plans to build a new Castle Rushen High School.
More than 500 people have signed an online petition calling for the facility to be saved.
It was started by Angela Katz of the Southern Swimming Pool club, who said public support was needed to ensure "all residents in the south of the island have easy access" to a publicly-run facility in the area.
Pool user Julian Barton said keeping the pool was a "no brainer" as the health benefits were worth "far more than what it would cost to keep it viable".
