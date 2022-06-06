Isle of Man TT fan who rode at twice speed limit is banned
A TT fan who rode at twice the speed limit and failed to stop for police on the Isle of Man has been fined and banned from the roads.
Richard Thomas, of Hazelwood Crescent in Leicestershire, was recorded riding his BMW motorcycle at 87mph (140km/h) on Sunday.
He claimed to have been in a hurry to to pick up medication when he was caught speeding along several roads.
The 58-year-old was fined £371 and disqualified for 14 days.
Although he was initially pulled over in Sulby, he rode off before police could speak to him, Douglas Courthouse heard.
The hearing was told he had travelled to the island for the TT races and been in Peel on Sunday where he claimed he began to feel unwell.
He said when he found the angina medication he had with him was running out he decided to get a spare, which he had left in his backpack.
On his way back to Andreas about 17:40 BST he was followed by an unmarked police motorcycle, which recorded him breaking the speed limits.
Uniformed police signalled for him to pull over near Sulby Bridge, and although he initially stopped, he then rode off.
The court heard he then broke speed limits in several areas, recording a top speed of 87mph in a 40mph zone through St Jude's.
He was followed to his homestay accommodation address in Andreas where he was arrested.
His defence advocate said he was suffering from ill health and was "simply wasn't thinking straight" after feeling an angina attack come on.
However, prosecutors argued if it was a health emergency then Thomas should have called 999.
Handing down the fine, magistrates chairwoman Carol Maddrell criticised him for spending "an extended period of time" exceeding the speed limit.
Even though claiming to have felt unwell he still chose to get on his motorcycle and ride it, which was an aggravating factor, she added.
Thomas was also ordered to pay £125 in court costs.
