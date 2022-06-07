Plans for £40m Ramsey riverside housing project submitted
Plans for a £40m housing development alongside a river in the north of the Isle of Man have been formally submitted, its developers have said.
The Sulby Riverside development would be a mix of more than 200 semi-detached homes, townhouses and flats.
Blythe Church Investments Limited's plans include shops, parks and a pub.
A consultation carried out in December showed about 50% of the 160 people who took part strongly supported the plans while 35% strongly opposed it.
While those in favour of the plans welcomed investment in the town, others raised concerns over increased traffic and pressure on community health services.
The firm's director Nathan Church said the proposed mix of energy-efficient homes had been "designed for local people's needs and pockets".
Ramsey traders would benefit from the "ambitious proposals" by an increase in footfall in the town, he added.
Proposed in an area of private land that is zoned for development, the new estate would require a new road is to be built to connect Gardeners' Lane to the Poyll Dooey Road by the Isle of Man Post Office's Ramsey Sorting Office.
