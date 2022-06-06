Isle of Man: Injured pedestrian flown to Liverpool hospital
- Published
A man who suffered "significant injuries" when he was hit by a car on the Isle of Man has been flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for treatment, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday at about 01:50 BST on an unlit main road near Glenlough campsite, Glen Vine.
Sgt Andrew Reed said the car's driver was assisting police with their inquiries.
He urged pedestrians and drivers alike to "be alert" when travelling at night.
The road was shut for a number of hours following the collision on the westbound carriageway.
'Switched on'
Police believe the man may have been walking home after a night out along the road, which has no pavement.
Sgt Reed said it was "important" pedestrians walking home at night ensure they are visible, "especially on poorly lit or not lit streets and roads".
Police have advised those travelling on foot at night to use torches or wear high visibility clothing to alert oncoming cars.
Drivers should be "a little bit more switched on to night-time driving" as roads which might be "totally empty" outside of the TT festival are now busier, Sgt Reed added.
"It is about looking out for each other, taking some responsibility, and making sure that everybody gets home safe."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk