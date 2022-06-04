Isle of Man TT: French fan fined for crossing closed road
A French motorsport fan who crossed the Isle of Man TT racecourse during a qualifier has been fined £1,000.
Ruddy Rousseau, from Le Chateau, crossed the course to reach the grandstand in Douglas on Friday.
A fellow spectator from the Netherlands was also fined for riding his motorbike against the one-way system and forcing others to swerve out of his way.
Island laws make it illegal to enter the 37.73-mile (60.7km) circuit without permission from the course clerk.
Rousseau, 56, was arrested after walking across the course at Glencrutchery Road to reach the grandstand at about 21:00 BST, while the section of road was still closed for this year's final qualifying session.
The Frenchman admitted contravening the Road Racing Act 2016 by entering a closed road without reasonable excuse.
Berend Finke, 65, from Drente, in the Netherlands, was fined £250 for riding against the one-way system on the A18 Mountain Road.
Police said he was among a group of motorcyclists travelling towards Douglas at about 14:00 on Friday when he missed a turn-off at Tholt-y-Will.
He then performed a U-turn on his Triumph motorbike at Hailwood Rise, causing others to swerve to avoid a crash.
Following his arrest he admitted failing to conform to a one-way sign, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 2016.
Both men were also ordered to pay £125 at Douglas Courthouse on Saturday.
Speaking after the hearings, Sgt Andrew Reed said: "As soon as the roads on the TT course are closed they are no longer public roads, it is a race track."
The Isle of Man's famous races have gone ahead for the first time in two years following cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
