Commonwealth Games 2022: Queen's baton set to tour Isle of Man
- Published
The Queen's baton will tour the Isle of Man this month as part of a relay ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The baton will arrive on 15 June as part of a 294-day journey across 72 nations and territories.
Olympic gold medallist Peter Kennaugh, Tynwald President Laurence Skelly and several members of the island 2022 Games team will be among the bearers.
The games take place in Birmingham between 28 July and 8 August.
A 23-strong team has been selected to represent the Isle of Man at the event, in a line-up that includes cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association president Basil Bielich said the island would be "honoured to welcome the baton".
"Its arrival represents an important milestone in our preparations for team Isle of Man's participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and we are delighted that some of our athletes will be actively involved with the relay," he added.
During the three-day trip, the baton will visit Tynwald Hill in St John's, Port Erin Bay, and the National Sports Centre, The Bowl stadium and the Villa Marina in Douglas.
Other baton bearers include Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, charity fundraiser Christian Varley, and John Brian Osbourne, who was a member of the island's first Commonwealth Games team in 1958.
The relay began on 7 October 2021 at Buckingham Palace and is set to conclude in Birmingham for the opening ceremony of the Games.
