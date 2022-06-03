Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and fetes held across Isle of Man
- Published
People have come together at street parties and fetes on the Isle of Man to celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Platinum Jubilee festivities were organised by charities and local authorities organisers in areas including Douglas, Ramsey and Rushen.
Kirrie Jenkins of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners said it was a "wonderful occasion" to celebrate.
It follows the lighting of Jubilee beacons around the island on Thursday.
Fancy dress, crafts, poetry and classic cars were all on display at the Arbory and Rushen Commissioners event, hosted in an orchard at Ballachurry owned by Captain of Rushen Parish Stan Clucas.
Mr Clucas said his family had hosted events at every jubilee, adding that it was "lovely to see so many people around".
Commissioner Jane Glover said the Queen, who is known as the Lord of Mann, had been there "right through the bad times, the good times, high and lows" and people had "genuine affection for her".
A "huge" number of people from Pulrose in Douglas turned out to a community day arranged by the Scripture Union Ministries Trust, organiser Ruth Walker said.
"It felt like something worth celebrating and a great time to bring the community together," she added.
The trust's Sue Yardy of the group said: "I think it is absolutely amazing, good on her, I think she is a fantastic woman to be honest".
The Family Library in Douglas joined in the royal celebrations with a Jubilee street party, which included games and activities arranged for local families.
Celebrations were also held at the Queen's Pier in Ramsey, where a tea party was held on a recently refurbished stretch of the Victorian structure.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk