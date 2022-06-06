Isle of Man children's online communication skills get £50k boost
- Published
A charity's efforts to "improve the lives" of young people on the Isle of Man through computing skills have been boosted by Manx Lottery Trust support.
The Children's Centre has been given a £50,000 grant to continue its Digital Fingers online connectivity programme.
Charity head Joff Whitten said learning and communication skills taught through the scheme have helped "isolated children reconnect with families".
The money would allow for a second year of the initiative, he added.
The online programme, which is aimed at encouraging children's development with computer technology, is one of a number of learning and activity programmes for young people run by the charity across the island.
The grant is set to cover costs including buying new computer equipment, community events, staff training and the appointment of a new communications worker.
Mr Whitten said the lottery trust support would go "a long way" in improving the lives of the children who take part, including those with disabilities.
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Sarah Kelly said the digital project would help to support "many struggling families across the island".
