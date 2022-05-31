Police warn Isle of Man drivers to obey temporary TT speed limits
Published
Ignorance of temporary TT speed limits is "no excuse" for local drivers on the Isle of Man, police have warned.
Eight residents have been fined for speeding in Laxey since May 26, while others attempted to drive against the A18 Mountain Road's one-way system.
Sgt Andrew Reed said a reduction in speed limits on some ordinarily derestricted road to 50mph was designed to keep roads safe.
The changes were based on identified "accident hotspots", he added.
Officers from the Road Policing Unit have increased the number of enforcement speed checks across the island during the start of the TT fortnight.
Unmarked patrols have spotted some drivers reaching speeds of up to 110mph, and officers have appealed for locals and visitors to be aware of the speeds they are travelling at.
'Prevent accidents'
Sgt Reed said police had noticed a trend where residents were not following the temporary rules, and urged people to give themselves "more time" for journeys during the period.
Restrictions on the Mountain Road mean some visitors and locals will "try and find other areas like the Sloc Road or the flat roads out to Jurby where they feel they can open up", he said.
"We know there have been accidents in those areas in previous years, so we have put in restrictions to prevent them," he added.
Sgt Reed said there had been "a lot of publicity beforehand" about the temporary limits.
"If you have a driver's licence and you are on the road, you are a competent driver, and if you do not see a sign, are you driving with due care and attention?" he said.
Those caught breaking the temporary speed limits would face being prosecuted or issued with fixed penalty notices, he added.
