Isle of Man TT: Hospital 'ready to cope with race return'
The Isle of Man's main hospital is ready to cope with the return of the TT, Manx Care has said.
Chief executive Teresa Cope said "the right level of workforce" will be in place for the two-week event as thousands of fans visit the island.
It is the first time the newly-created health care provider will have to cope with the TT.
Ms Cope said securing extra staff from the UK meant Noble's Hospital was "prepared" for any rise in admissions.
The races, which were cancelled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, start on Sunday and run until 10 June.
The island's health minister previously said racing would only take place if the hospital had the capacity to cope with any potential accidents.
Some elective surgery have been suspended in order to make sure bed spaces remain available, however, urgent procedures and time-critical cancer operations would continue, Ms Cope said.
'Not overwhelmed'
The health care provider also had a "critical relationship" with major trauma centres in the UK for patients who may specialist care, she added.
Increased staffing levels for the period include a 25% rise in the ambulance service.
While there had initially been "some anxiety" over securing extra staff for the "first post-Covid TT", many had volunteered because "they want to work" during the period, Ms Cope said.
She added, after a peak of 32 patients with Covid in hospital in April, which led to the opening of three dedicated wards, the facility was now managing those with the virus "normally within our bed base".
She said: "We've got a good signed-off operational plan for TT with the right level of workforce, and we're not overwhelmed with Covid numbers.
"So it's about as good as it gets at the moment."
