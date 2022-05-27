Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road becomes one-way until 13 June
The A18 Mountain Road has been made one-way ahead of the return of racing on the Isle of Man's TT course.
Traffic must now only travel in the direction of Douglas between Ramsey Hairpin and the Creg-ny-Baa, police have said.
Cyclists are also banned from the stretch of road during the whole of the TT fortnight.
The road will be reopened to two-way traffic on 13 June, following the completion of the event.
A one-way system was first adopted for the TT fortnight in 2007 to reduce the number of head-on collisions on the road.
In a post on social media police have asked all motorists to drive safely along the course and "go with the flow" of the amended system.
The Department of Infrastructure said the Snaefell Mountain Railway would remain open despite the change.
The first practice session of the 2022 event begins on Sunday.
