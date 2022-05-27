Douglas man who hid £1.3k of cannabis in trousers sentenced
A drug dealer caught with more than £1,300 of cannabis in his trousers has been handed a suspended sentence.
Lucas Winchester was arrested after police noticed a strong smell of the drug coming from his car on 12 August.
Douglas Courthouse heard messages downloaded from the 21-year-old's phone showed he had been selling the drug.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Winchester had now secured a "decent job" and wished him well after seeking help for his cannabis problems.
The court heard police were on foot patrol on Allan Street in Douglas shortly after midnight when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from nearby.
They followed the smell into Tynwald Street where Winchester, of Brunswick Road in the town, was sitting in the driver's seat of a white Audi talking to another man.
A search of the car found a large amount of cash in the door pocket and he was arrested.
'Working hard'
After being taken to police headquarters, he handed over the cannabis, which he had hidden in a black wrap in the crotch of his trousers.
He told officers he had no prior knowledge of the money and the drugs were for his personal use.
However, messages on his phone showed he had been frequently selling the drug to others and a small set of weighing scales was found in his bedroom during a search of his home.
He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the drug.
Deemster Cook said Winchester now appeared to be making his "way out of the hole you've gotten yourself into… no doubt to fund your own habit".
Suspending the 10-month prison sentence for a year, the deemster added: "You work long hours and are working hard, and I wish you well."
