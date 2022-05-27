Douglas man broke victim's jaw with single punch
A man who broke a stranger's jaw with a single punch on the Isle of Man has been handed a suspended sentence.
Ethan Lamb, 22, knocked the man unconscious in Douglas during the early hours of 21 June, 2020.
Douglas Courthouse heard the assault happened five days after bars were allowed to reopen when the island's first Covid lockdown was lifted.
Deemster Graeme Cook said street violence was "not pleasant at all" and Lamb's actions had been "appalling".
He sentenced Lamb to 22 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £2,000 in compensation to the victim along with £500 in prosecution costs.
The court heard Lamb, of Close Quirk in Douglas, had been drinking with friends at 1886 bar in the town centre.
When leaving the venue, he saw a group of men arguing with one of his friends outside and tried to intervene.
'Taken too far'
After the men started pushing and shoving each other, Lamb threw a punch at the group, hitting his victim.
The incident was reported to police, who were on foot patrol in the area at the time, and the victim was taken to hospital.
After being arrested, Lamb initially denied inflicting grievous bodily harm, but changed his plea to guilty in February.
His defence advocate said he had accepted his attempt to go to his friend's aid had been "taken too far by the throwing of a punch".
The court heard he had since completed his final exams in a plumbing and engineering qualification and had not been in any further trouble with the police.
Deemster Cook said Lamb's victim was "simply out having a good time, as he was entitled to do, and you then thumped him".
