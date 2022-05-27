Union calls for end to Isle of Man teachers' pay link to England
The linking of Isle of Man teachers' salaries with pay awards in England has led to a "huge erosion" OF wages and must end, a union has said.
National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) has formally rejected the government's latest offer in an ongoing pay dispute.
Damien McNulty of the NASUWT said an "Isle of Man specific" pay arrangement was needed.
It comes as National Education Union (NEU) members accepted the deal.
Under the Department of Education, Sport and Culture's offer, teachers would be paid 1% above the current London fringe scale, on a sliding scale where those on the lowest wages would receive the highest uplift.
It also includes plans to hire 20 cover supervisors to fill in for staff absences.
The NEU's backing of the deal for the 2021-22 year follows its acceptance by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).
Pay erosion
NEU branch secretary Leona Bell said, although members were willing to accept the deal, concerns remained that pay erosion of "just under £10,000" over the last decade had not been addressed.
Ms Bell said the NEU was also unclear how plans to recruit cover supervisors would help reduce workload without a "clear job description" for teachers.
The NASUWT, whose 400 members have been taking action short of strike since 27 April, previously argued the weighted deal was unfair on more experienced teachers, as they would receive smaller uplifts.
Mr McNulty said the union had now formally rejected the proposals as there was "no acknowledgement" on how to deal with a "30% erosion in pay in the last 12 years".
It had been caused by the linking of Manx teachers' pay to awards in England, he said.
In Jersey and Guernsey, where there was no connection, erosion was about 10%, Mr McNulty added.
