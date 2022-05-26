Isle of Man: Free TV licences for over 75s extended again
The Manx government will fund free TV licences for people over the age of 75 who are not eligible for income support for a further year.
A spokesman said the extension was in response to "rising energy bills and increased pressure on household budgets".
Free TV licences had been due to be scrapped at the end of the year.
The move, which will cost the government £800,000, and will benefit about 5,000 households.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said: "I hope this announcement will reduce any concern among our community at a time of rising living costs."
He added a "review into how the provision may look in the future", which could include a broadening of the eligibility criteria for a free licence, would continue.
Any changes would come into force from January 2024.
The BBC has provided free licences to those in the age group claiming income support since January 2021.
