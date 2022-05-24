Isle of Man TT: Carbon footprint of races be offset
Work has begun to make the Isle of Man TT carbon neutral by offsetting the carbon emissions it produces, the government has said.
A partnership between the Department for Enterprise and private firm Pozitive Group will see a range of projects funded around the world.
The total emissions will be calculated after the two-week event and include the footprint of spectators.
A similar project was carried out in 2019 to offset the races alone.
Alex Allinson MHK said the firm had volunteered to fund the projects to offset the amount generated, which is expected to be in the region of 5,000 tonnes.
He said the aim was to show that offsetting can contribute to making motorsports "far more sustainable".
'Sustainable basis'
While the project to would be carried out internationally in the first instance, Dr Allinson said in the long term he would like to see schemes on the Isle of Man as well, but the island currently did not have the capacity.
"As we develop things, like rewilding and reforestation, like some of the blue carbon projects that are going ahead, we should be able to provide that both for motorsport events but also for other events that happen on our island," he added.
"I believe that we can run a TT on a sustainable basis and, as we go forward, as we transition to a net carbon zero economy, we can do this with contribution from the private sector but also the buy in from the public as well."
