Isle of Man's Ronaldsway Airport parking charges reintroduced
- Published
Parking charges have been reintroduced at the Isle of Man's airport for the first time in more than a year.
Charges were suspended in January 2021 when part of Ronaldsway Airport's main concourse was converted into a Covid-19 vaccination hub.
Plans to reintroduce payments for parking were deferred last week amid concerns over the introduction of an app-based system.
However, that system is now in place alongside pre-registered card payments.
The rollout of the app-based payment system faced criticism when it was announced, but the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said those concerns had now been addressed.
DOI Member Tim Glover MHK said while card payments at the information desk would remain possible for those without a smartphone, it was expected the app payments would become the "most popular way for people to pay".
One hour's free disc parking is still available for those dropping off or picking up passengers.
