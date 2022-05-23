MHK calls for contrition from former minister in wake of tribunal
- Published
An MHK has called for "more contrition" from the Isle of Man's former treasury minister when he addresses politicians.
Tim Glover said remorse was "lacking" from David Ashford's resignation letter on Friday, in which he said the ex-minister remained adamant he had done nothing wrong.
Mr Ashford stepped down in the wake of criticism by a tribunal which found a whistleblower was unfairly sacked.
He is due to give a personal statement in the House of Keys on Tuesday.
Mr Ashford was criticised in an employment tribunal report on the sacking of the island's medical director, Rosalind Ranson, which ruled she had ultimately been unfairly dismissed.
The panel found the then health minister had been over-reliant on information from his chief executive Kathryn Magson, who had blocked advice from Dr Ranson and other medics getting to politicians during the pandemic.
'Dragged on'
The fallout from the ruling saw the Isle of Man chief minister Alfred Cannan outline a series of reviews across the public sector.
During last week's Tynwald sitting, Mr Glover was one of several MHKs to call for Mr Ashford's removal from the Council of Ministers to create a "clean sheet".
In his letter of resignation on Friday, Mr Ashford said he had taken the decision to step down because a minister should not "distract" from the work of government.
Mr Glover agreed that he had become a distraction but said while it was acknowledged he had offered to step down earlier, the issue had "dragged on" for a week and changes still needed to be made "further down the chain".
Looking ahead to Tuesday's personal statement, he said he would "like to hear more contrition from Mr Ashford", adding: "I think that's the one thing that was lacking from his letter."
