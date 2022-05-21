Residents give mixed response to Manx capital's new city status
- Published
People on the Isle of Man have given a mixed response after the island's capital was awarded city status.
Douglas was one of eight towns selected on Friday for the new title as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Peel resident Simon McKeown said it was "awesome" and would be "good for the community".
However, Douglas man Gary Thomas said he was "just not excited" and was not sure "what difference it'll make".
Port Erin resident Mike Guelpa said he hoped it would "drive some change" and lead to improvements.
That follows recent criticism of the promenade area's appearance in a video by a local historian, which included concerns about old and faded signage and damage to the sunken gardens.
His friend Mr McKeown said he was "super excited" that the island would now have a capital city, adding: "I think it will be good for the people and good for the community."
Reflecting on Peel's failed bid for similar status, Lewis Craine said there was "not much there" and Douglas was "much more deserving".
"You've got everything around you so it would make more sense for it to be the city," he added.
Rose Crellin agreed that Douglas was the better option of the two towns to be given the status.
She said: "There is a lot of places you can go food-wise and get your shopping and stuff.
"Everyone comes to Douglas because there's just everything here, so it's probably the best place to be named a city."
But, Mr Thomas said: "I don't know what difference it'll make, probably a bit of publicity but that's about it."
