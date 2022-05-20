Jacquelyn Price death: Andreas man who killed his mother detained
A man with schizophrenia who strangled and killed his mother with a towel at their Isle of Man home has been sent to a mental health unit indefinitely.
James Price, 23, admitted Jacquelyn Price's manslaughter in Andreas on 17 January 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard police arrived at the family home in Croft Park at about 02:00 GMT after responding to a report of an assault.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it was an "unmitigated tragedy" for the family.
The court heard Price had developed mental health difficulties in January 2020 and had only been diagnosed with schizophrenia after his arrest.
His defence lawyer, Ian Unsworth QC, said Price wished to express his "deep and genuine remorse" to his family for his actions.
'Sad and upsetting'
Handing down the indefinite hospital order with restrictions, Deemster Cook said his detainment under the Criminal Justice Act 1993 was "not a punishment" but was for Price's "own wellbeing and that of the public".
His future release would be a decision made by medical professionals and not the court, he added.
Not guilty verdicts were formally recorded on two previous charges of the murder of his mother and the attempted murder of his father, David Price, after the prosecution offered no evidence.
In a statement read after the sentencing hearing, senior investigating officer Det Insp Michelle McKillop said the unlawful killing of Mrs Price was "extremely sad and upsetting".
She said: "It is apparent that James was suffering a significant mental illness that was undiagnosed and untreated.
"This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with the whole family at this difficult time."
