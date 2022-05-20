Isle of Man treasury minister resigns in wake of medic's tribunal
- Published
The Isle of Man's treasury minister has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.
David Ashford's resignation comes after a tribunal ruled the island's medical director had been unfairly sacked for being a whistleblower.
The tribunal found Mr Ashford, who was health minister during the pandemic, had been over-reliant on information from the department's chief executive.
He said he remained "absolutely adamant" he had acted appropriately.
Dr Rosalind Ranson made a number of disclosures between April 2020 and March 2021 about concerns over patient safety, governance, and failures within the Department of Health and Social Care to pass on expert advice to ministers to shut borders sooner.
An employment tribunal found she was "made to feel not wanted" and ultimately sacked.
Mr Ashford, Douglas North MHK, who served as health minister from 2018 until October last year, was criticised in the ruling.
The tribunal report concluded DHSC chief executive Kathryn Magson had blocked access to politicians, and former health minister Mr Ashford had been over-reliant on the information she had provided to him.
'Media speculation'
In response to the findings, the Isle of Man chief minister Alfred Cannan outlined plans to review the island's civil service and its performance, and the size and structure of government.
There were several calls for Mr Ashford's resignation during Tynwald's sitting on Tuesday.
In his resignation letter, Mr Ashford said he remained "absolutely adamant that at all times I have acted appropriately".
He added: "But when the minister becomes the centre of a news story that generates continual media speculation that is drowning out all other government considerations then whether or not that minister has acted within the code, or indeed has acted entirely appropriately, becomes completely irrelevant."
He said no minister should detract from the important work of government.
Mr Ashford has been given leave to make a personal statement regarding his departure in the House of Keys on Tuesday, and has declined to comment until then.
Mr Cannan said it was "with regret" that he had accepted Mr Ashford's resignation after he had "played a full and active role in the business of government" and commended his commitment.
"I would like to place on record my thanks for the contribution he has made in establishing the new administration and indeed for the contribution he made during the Covid-19 pandemic as Health and Social Care Minister," he said.
"I fully respect the decision he has reached and wish him well as he returns to the backbenches."
