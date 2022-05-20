Douglas named a city to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Isle of Man's capital has been given city status which has been described by the council leader as an "honour for the whole island".
Claire Wells said it would give Douglas "a wonderful global platform" to attract new investment and promote the island's community.
It makes the island the only crown dependency to have a capital city.
Ms Wells said: "It is a wonderful way to round off our 125th anniversary and further enhances Douglas as the island's capital and legislative centre.
"The honour will provide a fantastic opportunity to attract new investment, not just to Douglas, but the island as a whole.
"Yes, there is huge civic pride in the borough but this is an honour for the whole island."
A similar bid by Peel, in the west of the island, to become a city was unsuccessful.
Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny offered her commiserations to those behind that bid, adding that she hoped a future application by the town would be successful.
Reflecting on the capital's new status, she said: "It is an honour of civic pride for Douglas and everyone who lives and works here to receive this recognition and I'm sure everyone… will be incredibly proud."
