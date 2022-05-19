Isle of Man Special Olympics team welcomed home after Malta games
- Published
A team of athletes who represented the Isle of Man at the Special Olympics in Malta have made a triumphant return home after a 12-medal haul.
The 18-strong Manx squad took two golds, three silvers and seven bronzes at the games.
Natasha Keig came top in the 25 metre freestyle swimming, while Elizabeth Tinkler took gold in ten-pin bowling.
Twenty-three nations took part in the first Special Olympics games held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisation holds competitions around the world for adult and child athletes with learning disabilities.
A crowd cheered on the Isle of Man team as they arrived back on the island at Ronaldsway airport on Wednesday evening, after winning medals in athletics, football, swimming and bowling.
Competitors took part in six sports at the games, held between 13 and 18 May in the Maltese towns of Marsa, Msida and San Ġiljan.
Founded in 1985, the Special Olympics Isle of Man team last took part in the competition in 2019, which was held in Abu Dhabi.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk